West Carroll one win away from reaching state tournament

ATWOOD, Tenn. — In Class A, the West Carroll boys basketball team has definitely been the dark horse of the postseason that nobody wants to go up against.

The War Eagles have been a tough matchup for opposing teams all year long, and it showed throughout both district and region tournaments. West Carroll fell short in the District 11A semifinals, but then turned on the jets in the Region 6A tournament, reaching the championship game as a #3 seed.

At 25-7 on the season, West Carroll gets ready to play in their first sub state game since 1996. They travel to East Robertson on Monday night for a chance to reach the state tournament.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00.