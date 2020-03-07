Community baby shower offers parenting resources to mothers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health department hosted an annual event for mothers.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department hosted its 10th Annual Community Baby Shower Saturday.

It’s an event where moms and pregnant women can be provided with education on safe sleep, postpartum depression, WIC processes and other different education topics.

17 vendors were also set up where moms can learn more information.

“You go into parenting and you think you know some stuff, and it’s like you’re hit with what you don’t know as much as you thought, and so this is just a day where you can connect with everyone that is going through the same thing as you are, to reach out for resources and then walk away with some door prizes,” said event coordinator Ginger Rodgers.

For those who are interested, the next community baby shower will be held in August.