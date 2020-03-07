Ex-Nazi in Tennessee being deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Government says it’s deporting a 94-year-old German ex-Nazi who has been living in Tennessee.

Authorities said Thursday that an immigration judge ordered the man’s deportation after a two-day trial in Memphis last month.

They say Friedrich Karl Berger was an armed guard at a concentration camp in Germany in 1945.

The immigration judge found that the prisoners Berger guarded were held in atrocious conditions and were exploited for forced labor.

Berger also is accused of guarding prisoners during a forced evacuation to a main camp that took two weeks and left 70 prisoners dead.

He’s lived in the U.S. since 1959.