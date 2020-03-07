Families enjoy shopping at “Mommy and Me” sale

Ali Mason

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families enjoyed deals on children’s necessities this weekend.

The Jackson Area Mothers of Multiples hosted their semi-annual ‘Mommy and Me’ spring consignment sale Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church.

Families scored deals on clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, and more for their kids.

Mothers also bought new maternity wear.

Debbie Hurst, treasurer for the group, explains why they have the sale.

“It’s a lot of work, but it helps to fund our club. We do family trips, family outings, moms meetings, and we have a Christmas party,” Hurst said.

There was a half price sale on items from 1pm to 3pm when it closed.

