Family, friends honor drowning victim with balloon release

MEDON, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered for a balloon release honoring James Pack.

Back in July 2019, 29-year-old James Pack died while swimming at Beech Lake in Lexington.

The balloon release was held to celebrate his 30th birthday.

“Yesterday was James’ birthday and today we came to celebrate the birthday of his,” said LaTonya Pack, James’ mother. “When he got to thirty I said I was going to have him a party, which he didn’t make it on the day of his birthday.”

“This is his birthday but you know this is really a celebration. It’s not really a party. It’s just to let him know in Heaven that we are thinking about him. We care,” said James’ brother Proshaun Pack.

“I just, I was in shock because I was like this can’t be happening, but there’s really no words to describe how I felt,” said Tatyanna Pack, James’ sister.

Police say Pack became distressed while swimming, and several people who were with Pack had attempted to rescue him before emergency personnel arrived.

Pack was found about an hour after the drowning was reported.

“Very special person,” Aisleona Polk, James’s cousin, said.

“He was very funny,” said Atyana Polk, James’ niece. “He could make a room light up. He had everybody laughing. He was a very good person.”

“A funny and caring person,” James’ niece Matyana Polk said.

“Just calling me, checking up on me and him just being around his presence,” said Ashley Stewart, James’ cousin.

“Someone has got to be strong,” LaTonya Pack said. “It changed because he is gone and I miss those phone calls and I miss him just calling, saying momma, or just calling to ask for something. That’s the most of all I miss. I miss him.”

Family members say Pack leaves behind seven children.