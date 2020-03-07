Gov. Lee proclaims March 10 as ‘Tennessee’s Day of Hope’

NASHVILLE — March 10, 2020 is being proclaimed as “Tennessee’s Day of Hope” by Governor Bill Lee.

The proclamation is in recognition of community events planned across the state to educate, energize, and empower Tennesseans to do what they can to get involved and reverse the trends of deadly drug overdoses and suicides.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, its Faith-Based Community Coordinators, Lifeline Peer Project Coordinators, and Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions across the state have organized Day of Hope events that include information on addiction, what treatment looks like, connecting to recovery supports, opioid overdose reversal, and suicide prevention.

“While evidence-based treatment and recovery services are foundational to overcoming substance use disorder or mental illness, there is powerful motivation for change found in the act of hope. Whether it’s hope for a new life in recovery, hope for long-prayed-for reconnection with family, or hope for healing and happiness, hope is a force for good in our state,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

In addition to information and education, some Day of Hope event organizers are touching on related topics including criminal justice alternatives and human trafficking.

In Jackson, members of the Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition and their partners have organized a day full of events including a service project.

“We recognize that no social problem occurs in isolation. If we touch addiction, we also touch human trafficking, domestic violence, mental health, physical wellness, and more,” said Amy Mitchell Bechtol, Faith-Based Community Coordinator for West Tennessee. “The whole day is about all of us coming together to bring the issue home and acknowledging the many partners in this life-saving work.”

