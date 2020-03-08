Local winery unveils new wines

JACKSON, Tenn.–

The Century Farms Winery has 3 new wines for its wine club members to try.

Raspberry Delight, Forbidden Zen and first the first time a new sparkling wine called Century Celebration.

Members get discounts off their wine orders every quarter.

“Today we are having our wine club pick up party, it’s a quarterly event that we got and these are all wine club members that have come to pick up their quarterly wine order,” said Century Wine Owner Bart Horton.

If you are interested in becoming a member you can sign up at centuryfarmswinery.com or at the winery.