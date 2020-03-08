Police seek ID in hit and run investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in a hit and run incident.

In a news release, Jackson police say a 19-year-old man was struck while changing his tire on 45 Bypass near Hollywood Drive around 3 a.m.

Police say they are searching for the driver of what could be a maroon Toyota. It was last seen heading south along the bypass towards Airways Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.