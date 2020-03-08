Union University Night of Worship at a local church

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“It’s our Union University Night of Worship,” said Union University’s Chair of the Department of Music John Kinchen.

Singers from Union University lifted their voices to sing many well known songs and some unfamiliar ones for their 2nd night of worship Sunday night at Englewood Baptist Church.

“Acapella yes, we had some Acapella numbers, we had some special numbers we call them presentational worship numbers, so songs that may not be familiar to folks but we sang those to hopefully encourage and uplift them,” said Kinchen.

Union University Chair of the Department of Music John Kinchen said Sunday’s service gives others the chance to worship, but it’s also a lesson to those looking to learn how to lead worship.

“Ultimately to make sure that our young people are trained in a way of understanding how to lead people, how to lead God’s people in worship,” said Kinchen.

“And so the students that are up on that platform are studying worship or studying music and they’re going to be apart of helping people in congregations around this country,” said Kinchen.

Union University’s Voices of Proclamation Choir goes on tour March 18th-24th.