1 killed in Atwood house fire

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a report of a fire on Johnson Road in Atwood Saturday morning.

“Atwood’s fire department was also paged. It was first originally paged out as a county fire, which was the McLemoresville District 11, Terry Fire Department District 17 Trezevant Fire Department District 16, then the air van and ladder truck from Hollow Rock were also called,” said Atwood Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Bobby McAlexander.

Officials say the fire started around 4:00 a.m. over the weekend. This is what is left of what used to be a repair shop.

“By the time we got the call and the department and other agencies, county agencies we took probably at least about a good hour or more to get it out. It was roughly about 4,000 square feet,” McAlexander said.

Officials say one person died in the fire, which is still under investigation.

“That’s what we’ve determined or the fire marshals have determined,” McAlexander said.

Investigators have not identified the victim at this time. The body has been taken for an autopsy to positively identify the victim and confirm their cause of death.

“It’s still under investigation. They are still trying to determine who the person is from DNA more than likely,” McAlexander said.

