Camino floor lamp recall

Camino floor lamps are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The lamps are an iron and antique nickle lamp with candelabra bulbs.

The candle manufacturer, RH, has received six reports of the lamp’s foot switch overheating or catching fire, including five reports of minor property damage.

The lamps were sold between November 2012 and December 2019.

If you have one of these lamps, stop using it and unplug it immediately, then contact RH for a full refund.

Contact RH toll-free at (844) 623-7500, email at recall@rh.com, or online at restorationhardware.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.