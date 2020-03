HUMBOLT, Tenn. — An early morning crash shuts down a highway.

State Route 187 near Humboldt was closed temporarily Monday morning due to a collision between two cement trucks.

According to authorities on the scene, the trucks crashed into each other causing one to flip on its side.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. and required multiple tow trucks and a hazmat response team.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.