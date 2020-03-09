Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks possible runaway teen

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible runaway 16-year-old.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Aaron Ray Graves was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says Graves is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing around 130, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787 or (731) 989-2249.