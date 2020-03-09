City of Jackson announces disinfection of city offices, buildings

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced Monday that all public facilities will be sanitized as a preventative measure.

A news release from the City of Jackson says the preventative disinfection is meant to protect residents, visitors, as well as city departments, directors, managers and employees.

The release says department heads, Health and Sanitation and Groundskeeping will work over the next few days to disinfect multiple facilities including:

TR White Sportsplex

Westwood Recreational Center

City Hall

City Court

Jackson Police Department

South Jackson Community Center

Carl Perkins Civic Center

Club House at Bent Tree

West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex

Employees who are sick are asked to stay home and avoid others who may be sick, according to the release.

Everyone is encouraged to wash their hands with soap often, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The Centers for Disease Control says if you think you have been exposed to coronavirus or if you have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

More information about the coronavirus is available by calling 1-877-857-2945 or visiting tn.gov.