ECHO Inc. recalls leafblower

ECHO Inc. is recalling their ECHO and Shindaiwa backpack blowers and the replacement straps.

The leafblower’s shoulder straps, plastic buckles or the anti-static ground wire can get caught in the blower fan and fan housing, causing plastic pieces to fly out of the machine and posing laceration and impact hazards.

62 people have been injured by the blower.

The blowers were sold at independent ECHO and Shindaiwa dealers, and online at Home Depot and Grainger between August 2018 and February 2020.

If you have one of these items, stop using it and return them to an ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a repair.

Contact ECHO at (800) 432-3246 or visit the firm’s website at www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information, or Shindaiwa at (877) 986-7783 or visit the firm’s website at www.shindaiwa-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.