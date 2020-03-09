Jackson police seek ID in fatal hit-and-run incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — The victim of Sunday’s hit-and-run incident has died.

A news release from the Jackson Police Department says 19-year-old Randavious Deberry was changing a tire on the 45 Bypass near Hollywood Drive when he was struck around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a possibly burgundy Toyota Corolla that was last seen heading southbound towards Airways Boulevard.

Police believe the vehicle should have damage to the front right bumper, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.