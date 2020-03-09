JMCSS gathers donations for Nashville tornado relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is working towards helping victims of the Nashville tornado.

Last week the school system collected items to pitch in for recovery efforts.

Items they’ve asked for include non-perishable food items, toiletries, trash bags and paper products.

Jackson-Madison County interim superintendent Ray Washington gives an update on how much was collected.

“We have some here at central office and schools have some, so they’re suppose to get picked up tomorrow, and also we have a principals meeting, so I asked some principals if they can bring what they have with them,” Washington said.

Washington says leaders with the NAACP will be picking up items throughout the week from schools to take to Nashville.