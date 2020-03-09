Mugshots : Madison County : 03/06/20 – 03/09/20

1/36 Courtni Croom Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/36 Alicia Perez Shoplifting/theft of property

3/36 Brandon Sowers Violation of probation

4/36 Clinton Jones Failure to appear



5/36 Dale Godwin Violation of probation

6/36 Darlous Caldwell Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/36 Derick Porter Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/36 Dextreon Beard Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed



9/36 Gabriela Gonzalez Theft under $1,000

10/36 Hanson Pridgen Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/36 Ishmael Williams Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/36 Izea Hurst Failure to appear



13/36 Jameon Tipler Aggravated domestic assault

14/36 Jason Keathley Violation of probation

15/36 Jason Thomas Aggravated domestic assault

16/36 Jayla Permenter Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/36 Jeffery Epperson Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs

18/36 John Dillman Violation of probation

19/36 Kayla Gleaves Vandalism

20/36 Keith Moffett Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/36 Kelsey Pack Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

22/36 Lafonda Knox Violation of probation

23/36 Maria Cruz Violation of probation

24/36 Maxine Douglas Failure to appear



25/36 Melissa Holt Failure to appear

26/36 Nias Adams Simple domestic assault, vandalism

27/36 Nicholas Mccommon Schedule II drug violations

28/36 Orion Jones Driving while unlicensed, reckless driving



29/36 Phyllis Engle Violation of community corrections

30/36 Robert Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/36 Sidarius Ridley Violation of community corrections

32/36 Teresa Fenn Violation of community corrections



33/36 Terica Mahoney Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

34/36 Tommie Burge Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/36 Willie Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/36 Willie Sorrells Violation of community corrections









































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.