Officials urge residents to be prepared for severe weather

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been almost a week since the deadly tornado outbreak across the state.

The outbreak happened in the dead of night, making for a dangerous situation. Especially, for those who might not have time to get to safety.

Severe weather will become more frequent with spring right around the corner, so it’s time to be weather aware.

That’s where having an emergency plan is key.

Carroll County Emergency Management Director Janice Newman says that these recent events should push people to go through their emergency plans, and not just for when tornadoes are possible.

“A good time would be during just say a severe thunderstorm warning,” said Newman. “Let’s all go to our safe room and practice it.”

Having emergency items like first aid kits, weather radios and flash lights ready ahead of time will make it easier for you to grab and go in a severe weather outbreak.

Not all homes may have access to storm shelters or basements for safety.

Newman says places like your local sheriff’s office or even churches are used as designated storm shelters.

She says to check with local emergency management and first responders about where to find designated storm shelters for future events.

“So if you know of a safe place in where you live or around where you live, then if you can get there you need to try to do so,” said Newman

Storm recovery efforts are still underway. Newman says on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. there will be a community clean up day in the county for those who were impacted by last week’s tornadoes.

They ask for volunteers to come to the Huntington Civic Center and help out, weather permitting.