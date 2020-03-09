Police seek ID in liquor store robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police officers asking for your help finding robbery suspects.

Around 1 Sunday afternoon, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery at the Barrel Wine and Spirit at 102 West Chester Street.

Officers say two suspects entered the store and sprayed the store clerks with pepper spray while demanding money.

They were last seen leaving the area in a small, dark-colored SUV.

If you can identify these men or have information on the robbery, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.