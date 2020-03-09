Scattered Showers and Stray Thunderstorms Overnight

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, March 9th

Rain has returned to West Tennessee after a gorgeous weekend ending our first 5-day rain-free stretch since January 5th – 9th! Showers are light for now but there’s a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight and even a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday.





TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in West Tennessee overnight with severe weather unlikely. Rumbles of thunder are possible between midnight and sunrise Tuesday morning. Winds may gust up to 35 mph overnight, so temperatures will only drop to the upper 50s by sunrise.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning, but the chance for rain will drop throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 60s in the afternoon with northwesterly breezes and breaks of sunshine. Rain is likely to return this week with off-and-on showers continuing into the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

