Tennessee State Parks host Spring Hikes

NASHVILLE — Fresh air and a new season await Tennesseans on Saturday, March 21 as Tennessee State Parks host the annual Spring Hikes at all 56 state parks.

Hikes of all levels of difficulty will be available, each guided by a park ranger.

“This is a great time to get together with family and friends, make new friends and enjoy nature with our Spring Hikes,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have a beautiful state, and a hike at a state park is a great way to take it in. It’s an opportunity to learn about our parks and learn about nature. These hikes continue to be very popular and we look forward to another exciting day at locations across our state.”

The Spring Hikes are part of a series of Signature Hikes at the parks.

Tennessee State Parks saw 3,607 participants at its First Day Hikes on January 1.

The Spring Hikes offer a chance to study aspects of individual parks, discuss wildlife and admire the scenery, especially the wildflowers, as the seasons change.

Hikers are urged to have sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks. Some may want to bring hiking sticks.

Participants can click here to find a hike that best fits their interest.