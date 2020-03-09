West Tennessee students help tornado victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 1,000 bottles of water left Rose Hill School last week to help tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.

“We asked students to bring in a couple of bottles each and they came out and showed up and brought in several cases each, and it really turned out to be a great thing,” Rose Hill fourth grade teacher Wayne Perry said.

And they’re not stopping. They’re collecting even more cases this week.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them to show love and affection for other people and help them show they care about their community and help them grow as well,” Perry said.

Kameron Williams is a seventh grader at Rose Hill. She used to live in Middle Tennessee and is headed back next week to help with the clean up efforts.

“We’re all coming together to help and give them all these things,” Williams said. “I hope it gives them joy and I hope it gives them something to look forward to.”

And the younger kids aren’t letting their age or size slow them down. Kade Sprinkle, a first grader, brought in three cases last week.

“It’s important to help, it makes better helping to make more friends,” Sprinkle said. “To show we care about them and how much you really do care.”

Last week they took more than 100 cases of water in a truck, trailer and two other cars.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Robinson asked Kade how many cases he thought they’d be able to collect this week. He said, “The highest number in the world!”

Students, parents and teachers proving the banner outside the school that says, ‘You are loved at Rose Hill and by Rose Hill’ to be true with all the donations they’ve already gotten.

They’ll be collecting donations through Tuesday to take this weekend. Teachers plan to go again in a couple of weeks to take any other donations they receive.