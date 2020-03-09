Woman charged after false abduction claim

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman who posted on social media last week that she was abducted is now charged with false reports.

Police say Casandra Moody posted on social media Thursday morning under the name Cassie Taylor that she was kidnapped and didn’t know where she was.

Court documents say Moody was found around 11:30 Thursday morning at a home on Brooks Drive. She was alone in the house and doors were not locked.

Court documents say Moody initially told investigators she had escaped from two men who abducted her, and later told investigators she was abducted by the owner of the home where she was found.