Education Vision Committee discusses school system’s future

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Education Vision Committee discuss what lies ahead for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Public-private update, contractor for Pope and also the superintendent search, we’ll talk about that,” Education Vision Committee member, Pete Johnson said.

In Tuesday’s meeting, members discussed the public-private partnership approval letter receiving 15 revisions in the last seven days.

The deadline to have the approval letter from the Comptroller’s Office is March 31.

Officials from the Comptroller’s Office says the letter should be sent within the next two weeks.

However members of the committee think the Comptroller’s Office is cutting it close, but can only hope for the best.

These updates will be brought up in Thursday’s school board meeting following the second round of interviews for a new superintendent.