Hospitals prepare for possibility of coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed seven cases of coronavirus across the state.

Hospitals in West Tennessee are preparing for the possibility of coronavirus in the communities they serve.

“We stay in touch with the state, CDC, websites, news releases, the Tennessee Hospital Association,” Henry County Medical Center CEO, Lisa Casteel said.

“Currently, at all of our hospitals throughout West Tennessee and our clinics, one of our chief priorities is screening patients,” West Tennessee Healthcare chief physician executive, Jackie Taylor said.

Each hospital system is emphasizing that they are working to keep their facilities safe.

“We’re having environmental services increase their cleaning efforts in public environments, our waiting areas,” Taylor said.

“Their focus is high traffic areas, where people touch, whether it’s door rails coming to the facility, whether it’s counter tops, the elevators and the buttons they push,” Casteel said.

Taylor says one hurdle for West Tennessee Healthcare is the lack of available testing.

“The only testing available right now is through the state health department, so if we have a patient of interest or a person of interest, we will call the state health department for testing,” Taylor said.

They hope residents use the resources wisely.

“We’ll certainly take care of whoever comes. We always do. But this is a community effort, and the community needs to use resources wisely, including our medical care,” Taylor said.

And all facilities are working on plans in case someone does come in, thinking they have the virus.

“Taking all the preparations to be prepared for that first person who comes through our doors and says, ‘I possibly have coronavirus,'” Casteel said.

Many hospitals have isolation rooms as well, for those with contagious diseases.