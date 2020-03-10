Humboldt receives $5.3 million in loans to improve water infrastructure

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers announced Tuesday two loans totaling over $5.3 million for the City of Humboldt to improve water infrastructure.

The loans are among five approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with loans for Waverly, Smyrna, and Erwin Utilities Authority in addition to the loans for Humboldt, totaling $26 million.

“The State Revolving Fund Loan Program continues to be a key resource for communities across our state to meet water infrastructure needs,” Lee said. “We are pleased we can assist the City of Humboldt with these loans, and we look forward to the improvements that will come from them.”

“Loans like these help communities improve quality of life,” Salyers said. “We are pleased these loans for Humboldt can address important infrastructure needs.”

The City of Humboldt received a loan for $4.8 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. It will address wastewater treatment plant expansion, including improvements to treatment systems and sludge disposal.

Humboldt also received a loan of $510,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. This is a green project based on eligibility requirements established by the Environmental Protection Agency, with at least 20 percent of the total project cost dedicated to eligible green components. The loan addresses water treatment plant and water distribution system improvements.