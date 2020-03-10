Jackson begins city-wide disinfectant effort

JACKSON, Tenn. — With cases of the coronavirus confirmed in cities on both sides of Jackson, officials aren’t taking any chances.

“Our grounds keeping crew and sanitation dispersing throughout our public facilities this week to make sure we’re disinfecting,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Crews were at Westwood Recreational Center on Tuesday and no surface was safe from the disinfectant.

The Foosball table, pool table, pool balls, cue sticks and not even Pac-Man could escape the wipe down.

“They’re mopping, wiping stuff down, sanitizing, disinfecting. Using Lysol, using all the disinfectants. When you came in here, you smelled the Lysol,” Conger said.

And City Hall, another place on that list, is disinfecting everything to stop the possible spread of any germs.

But, it’s not just the city taking those proactive measures. Colleges and universities here in the Hub City are also doing everything they can to keep their students safe.

Jackson State Community College says they’re working closely with the Tennessee Board of Regents on how to respond if a student or faculty member is diagnosed with the coronavirus.

They’ve also canceled all out of state and international travel for students and faculty for the spring semester.

Union University is using industrial strength cleaners to wipe down desktops, door knobs and handrails, and doing it more frequently.

The city also plans to disinfect the Carl Perkins Civic Center, City Court, TR White Sportsplex and the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex by the end of the week.