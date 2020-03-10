Jackson’s Youth Council holds first meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — High school students are getting the chance to impact their city.

Tuesday was the first meeting of the City of Jackson’s Youth Council.

Nine students, one from each of the high schools in Jackson, were chosen to sit on the council and have a say in what goes on in their city.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says this is another way his office is wanting to be inclusive of everyone in the city.

“Hopefully we can get them to stay, so we can start that process of getting them involved and getting some skin in the game and getting some buy in from these students, so they see Jackson as a viable option when they graduate,” Mayor Conger said.

The Youth Council will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.