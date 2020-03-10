JMCSS officials plan deep clean of schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School officials plan for a deep clean in response to growing coronavirus concerns.

Next week is spring break for Jackson-Madison County students.

While students take a break, custodial staff will deep clean and disinfect all school buildings. This also includes cleaning school buses.

School officials say the system plans a deep clean during any threat for sickness and want to encourage some other healthy habits.

“Some good hand washing, disinfecting what you can at home while we’re working on what we can in the schools is what we encourage,” Rachel Scott, leader of professional development and media relations, said.

Spring break runs March 16 through March 20.