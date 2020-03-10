Lane College cancels concert choir tour due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College announced Tuesday that their Concert Choir Tour has been cancelled due to health concerns because of the coronavirus.

In a news release, Lane College said the tour is being cancelled out of an abundance of caution, and the decision was made to protect the Lane College community and mitigate potential effects of coronavirus on campus.

The tour was scheduled for churches in Missouri, California, Oklahoma City and Memphis, according to the release.

Lane College’s spring break is scheduled for the week of March 16. The college is not restricting personal travel for students, but students, faculty and staff are encouraged to reconsider plans to visit places with coronavirus cases, the release says.