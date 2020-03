Moore-McNeil wins second straight Miss Basketball award

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil was announced as this year’s Class A Miss Basketball recipient, winning the award for the second year in a row.

As a senior for the Lady Yellowjackets, Moore-McNeil has helped lead Greenfield to a 33-0 record, and an appearance in the Class A state tournament for the third consecutive season. Her resume also includes a state title from 2018.