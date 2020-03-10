Mugshots : Madison County : 03/09/20 – 03/10/20

1/17 Kaitlin Dailey Failure to appear

2/17 Antonia Williams Theft under $1000, schedule VI drug violations

3/17 Carl Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Dakota Wiencek Driving under the influence, vehicular assault, violation of implied consent law, drivers to exercise due care



5/17 Donald Houston Violation of probation

6/17 Ebony Cheairs Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Jaylin Golden Failure to appear

8/17 Jeffrey Coble Theft under $1000, failure to appear



9/17 Jorma Jeffries Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Kiancee Murphy Assault

11/17 Patrick Martine Theft under $10,000

12/17 Robert Rincon Failure to appear



13/17 Sexaley Shanklin Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/17 Shiquaja Kidd Violation of community corrections

15/17 Todd Englet Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Toni Manuel Failure to appear



17/17 Willie Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.