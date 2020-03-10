Showers Through Noon

Weather Update: Tuesday, March 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It remains mainly mild this morning across the area. Temps have been hovering between the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a cold front just off to the west of the Mississippi River. The front is holding temps at or just above the average high for the day (61°). There are a few showers redeveloping after 6:00 AM this morning, I do expect coverage to increase a bit, especially as the front is about halfway through West Tennessee. This afternoon behind the front, temps should hover in the upper 50s. I do expect some sunshine this afternoon. This should help temps climb back into the mid 60s. Otherwise, I do expect the main front to stall in North-Central Mississippi. It will bring clouds back tonight, however the we will have the influence of high pressure moving through the Midwest. Temps will be a bit cooler.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv