Tennessee Department of Health confirms two new coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.

The patients are adult males in Middle Tennessee.

TDH is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is (877) 857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.