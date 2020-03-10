UT Martin visited by Randy Boyd

MARTIN, Tenn. — Randy Boyd, the University of Tennessee’s interim president, visited the UT Martin Campus Tuesday.

Boyd says this was a time for him to share his vision for the UT system.

This was also partly a vetting opportunity for Boyd to audition to be the full time president of the university.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Boyd what he has learned since becoming interim president in November of 2018.

“One of the most important things that I’ve learned is that we have brilliant scientist and researchers and faculty all across the state of Tennessee, but that we really weren’t talking together enough. We had too many silos. One of my biggest opportunities is to be a connector, try to bring us together as one team, as one UT, so they can really transform lives of the people in the state of Tennessee and make the biggest contribution we can,” Boyd said.

Boyd says it is a blessing for him to just be a part of an organization that can do so much good.