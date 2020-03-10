West Tennesseeans continue to help tornado victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are continuing to help those affected by the storms in Middle Tennessee.

“Our student council likes to serve in any way that we can. So, collecting stuff for Nashville is very reasonable for us. We like to serve others and help those who need us,” Bells Elementary student council president Eva Burleson said.

“We’ve always been interested in helping our community in any way we can. This was an opportunity for us to do that, so that’s what we’re doing,” Christian Byler, one of the owners of Jackson Auto Repair, said.

From students to patriot organizations, many West Tennesseans want to help those impacted by deadly storms that killed at least 25 people and impacted many homes.

Burleson wants her fellow students, their families and school staff to pitch in for those impacted.

“If you could donate, it would be great because they would have more of an opportunity to still live and have a normal life,” Burleson said.

Some donations requested include non-perishable foods such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and pet supplies.

The school’s donation drive started Monday and runs through Friday.

If you’re a parent of a student at Bells Elementary you can send a donation with your student to school.

If you’re a community member who wants to help, one of the owners of Jackson Auto Repair, Christian Byler, partnered with the American Patriot Vanguard Riding Cub and the American Patriot III% to contribute even more.

This donation drive also allows for monetary donations.

“With the funds we receive, we will buy more supplies or we will donate it to a shelter that is currently giving aid to tornado victims,” Byler said.

If you want to help, Byler says to bring donations by Jackson Auto Repair on State Street.

“Do the right thing. Love your neighbor as yourself. And why wouldn’t you?” Byler said.

For complete lists of donation items and other info visit the Seen on 7 of the website.