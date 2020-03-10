Wilkins family enjoying special postseason

DYER, Tenn. — Once again, Gibson County head girls basketball coach Mitch Wilkins and the defending Class A champion Lady Pioneers find themselves preparing for another trip to Murfreesboro.

However, the unique factor to this year’s Class A girls tournament is that Mitch’s son, David, will also be there as a competing head coach. In his first year at Huntingdon, David Wilkins earned a district championship and will also be appearing in his first ever state tournament.

Taking a look back at the season as a whole, Mitch and David weren’t the only two with the last name Wilkins to lead their teams to success in the postseason. On the boys side, South Gibson’s Mark Wilkins, and McKenzie’s John Wilkins both won their respective district titles as well. As a family, the Wilkins won four district championships and will now be sending two to the state tournament.

Both Mitch and David’s teams are scheduled to tip off tournament play at MTSU on Thursday. Huntingdon will take on Clarkrange at 2:45, while Gibson County will play Pickett County at 6:00.