Candlelight vigil held for teen found in carport

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Early Wednesday morning, officials in Humboldt found a teen dead in a carport. Following the news of the teen’s passing, the Humboldt High School girls basketball team decided to honor the teen’s life with a candlelight vigil.

“Once anyone get on the basketball team, we consider them as family and we really remember him by smiling cause he was a very happy person. It was never a dull moment when he was around. He had a very big heart and he wanted everyone around him just to be happy and that’s how we will remember him,” said Skyy Dickey. a friend and fellow student.

An autopsy is pending at the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center and the investigation remains ongoing.