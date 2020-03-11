Gangster Disciples member sentenced to 25 years in federal investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson man is sentenced to serve 25 years in a federal racketeering investigation into the Gangster Disciples.

Demarcus Crawford, 36, of Jackson, held the rank of Chief Enforcer for the Gangster Disciples when he and 15 other alleged gang members were indicted in a federal RICO conspiracy in 2016.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Crawford, also known as “Trip,” admitted in a change of plea hearing to ordering the shooting of rival gang members and participated in gang activities, including attempted murder and drug trafficking.

The release says Crawford was sentenced to serve 25 years in addition to five years of supervised release.