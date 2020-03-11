Hardeman County hosts Q&A session on coronavirus

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. — Community members in one local county got the chance to ask health officials questions about the coronavirus Wednesday.

After Madison County had their own meeting about how they are handling the potential spread of the coronavirus, Hardeman County wanted to have their own.

Representatives from the hospital, board of education, and health department sat on a panel Wednesday morning to discuss how they are handling the spread of germs in their fields.

“We do have an emergency response plan that we can set into place if we have an actual case of coronavirus in the school system,” Lisa Raines, Health Services Supervisor for Hardeman County Board of Education, said.

“Yes, Bolivar General does have the ability to collect specimen if a physician identifies a patient they think might have the virus,” said Ruby Kirby, CEO of Bolivar General Hospital.

They all stressed to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and there’s no reason to panic.

Attendees got to ask their own questions after hearing about the coronavirus for the past several months.

Davina Crum works at the front desk and has patients call daily asking about their symptoms.

“Are there any followup questions we should ask them or how should we redirect them?” Crum asked.

Epidemiologist Kevin Morris had the answer.

“The first thing I’ll do is ask them about their travel history and their contacts with anybody else that might be ill,” Morris said.

Another community member, Angelia Beauregard, asked what would happen if a nursing home resident is diagnosed with coronavirus and you’re visiting.

“If there’s visitors at the nursing home, how would you guys handle that?” Beauregard asked.

“We would work with the department of health and get their advice and what they would do,” Morris said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee.

Health officials are warning pregnant women and the elderly to stay away from crowded areas as much as possible.

For more information on the coronavirus and how the CDC recommends different businesses slow the spread of the coronavirus, click here.