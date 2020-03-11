Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club bring dog lovers their annual All-Breed Dog Shows beginning March 19.

More than 700 dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in the show ring Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22, at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park from 8 to 5 each day.

Spectators can meet and greet a variety of different purebred dog breeds, learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners, and exhibitors.

Cheer for your favorite while watching the judging of various breeds in conformation, obedience, and rally.

For over 20 years, the Jackson, Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association has been presenting AKC dog shows where many of the dogs you will see here also go on to compete at Westminster and various other national events seen on television.

Parking is $5 with free admission at the door.

Dogs that are not entered in the competitions are not permitted on show grounds. Also, baby strollers are not permitted in the building.

