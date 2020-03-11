Jackson man facing 26 year sentence for drug trafficking involvement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is sentenced to 26 years after pleading guilty to allegations of drug trafficking.

Cedric Townsend, 38, was charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This is the latest sentencing in a case involving multiple defendants, including Pedro Fuentes, Jr., Ruben Gomez, Anthony French, Amanda Day and Connie Stephens for federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the release says.

The release says Townsend was initially stopped by Dyersburg Police Department officers in October 2018, who found methamphetamine in the vehicle during a search.

Agents were also able to buy meth from Townsend and a co-defendant using a confidential source, the release says.

According to the release, Townsend was arrested as he left his co-defendant’s home and was found to be in possession of 285 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a .45-caliber Hi-Point pistol.

In addition to his sentence, Townsend will also serve an additional five years of supervised release.