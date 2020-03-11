Man convicted of multiple robberies in Brownsville

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Haywood County man is sentenced to serve 13 years after being convicted of multiple robberies in Brownsville in 2016.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Johnny Lee Nixon was convicted of conspiracy to commit multiple robberies, Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm during a robbery and receiving firearms while under indictment.

The release says Nixon was accused of being involved in robberies at three businesses in the Brownsville and Haywood County area in April 2016.

The robberies were reported at F&D Quick Stop, Discount Tobacco and More and the Bells Express Truck Stop.

The release says two different shootings were also reported during that time, in which 9mm shell casings and .22-caliber LR shell casings were recovered.

Nixon was indicted in January 2019, and evidence presented during his three-day trial indicated he and alleged co-conspirators used the proceeds from the robberies to buy guns that were used in the shootings and at least one robbery, according to the release.

In addition to a 13 year sentence, Nixon was also sentenced to serve five years of supervised release.