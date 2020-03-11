Man, woman found dead at Weakley County home

WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. — Two people were found dead at a Weakley County home Wednesday morning.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person shot at a home on Rogers Road, north of Martin, around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say deputies found a man and woman dead as a result of apparent gunshot wounds inside a garage at the home.

Both bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville for autopsy, according to a news release.

Investigators do not believe anyone else is involved in the incident, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.