Mother is suspect in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman is suspected of killing her young son and then trying to kill herself.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White told news outlets the 3-year-old boy was stabbed to death Wednesday at the McGhee Square Apartments.

The grandmother told officers she went to the apartment after getting a call from the child’s mother.

She said she found the woman outside with puncture wounds and the boy inside on a floor.

Police said the woman’s injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

The identity of the victim and the suspect haven’t been released and no charges have been filed.