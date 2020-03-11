Mugshots : Madison County : 03/10/20 – 03/11/20

1/17 Joshua Murdis Resisting arrest

2/17 Allen Strain Aggravated assault

3/17 Brian Paris Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Cornelius Love Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/17 Deanna Brooks Violation of probation

6/17 Frederick Dixon Violation of probation

7/17 Howard Edwards Assault

8/17 James Shaw Violation of probation



9/17 Jonathan Romero Violation of community corrections

10/17 Joshua Walk Violation of community corrections

11/17 Kamoul Mullins Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/17 Kelvin Eason Violation of probation



13/17 Lauren Newman Forgery

14/17 Lyvette Agee Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

15/17 Pamela Clay Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Phillip Gordon Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Travis Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.