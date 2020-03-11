Mugshots : Madison County : 03/10/20 – 03/11/20 March 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Joshua Murdis Resisting arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Allen Strain Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Brian Paris Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Cornelius Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Deanna Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Frederick Dixon Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Howard Edwards Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17James Shaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jonathan Romero Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Joshua Walk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Kamoul Mullins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Kelvin Eason Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Lauren Newman Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Lyvette Agee Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Pamela Clay Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Phillip Gordon Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Travis Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest