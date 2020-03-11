School helps former students through scholarships

ALAMO, Tenn.– A local school offers a scholarship for former students.

Alamo City School has a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Crockett County High School who went to ACS when they were younger.

Although it started a few years ago, the fund has grown since then.

Donors can now donate to the fund in honor or in memory of someone.

Organizers say each scholarship is worth five hundred dollars.

“Crockett County is one of the counties in poverty, and this helps in just a small way for them to get started on their future,” ESL teacher Amy Luckey said.

To apply, seniors must have attended ACS for at least four years including sixth grade, and include their GPA, extracurricular activities, and any community service in the application.