Second missing boater found near Shiloh

HARDIN CO., Tenn. — The body of a second missing boater was found Wednesday morning near Shiloh National Military Park, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA says the unidentified boater was found around 8 a.m. on the Tennessee River.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification, according to a news release.

The individual was found within about a mile of the boater who was located Tuesday, about nine miles from the dam, according to the release.

The search for two 15-year-old boys and their 43-year-old chaperone, identified as Kenneth Driver, has continued for 18 days, the release says. The TWRA says they believe their 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam during the weekend of February 22 and February 23.

TWRA says they were reported missing after they failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.