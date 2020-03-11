Suspects identified, charged in Sunday robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified two men suspected of robbing a downtown Jackson store.

Police say Jorma Jefferies and Davin Anderson are now charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday at the Barrel Wine and Spirit on West Chester Street.

Police say the men entered the business and pepper sprayed the clerks before taking money from the businesses.

According to a news release, Davin Anderson is an employee at the store.

The release says investigators were able to recover the majority of the money that was taken during the robbery.